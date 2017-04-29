This week Steve Oldfield reviews a new techno-thriller starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.
At the Movies: ‘The Circle’
-
‘Beauty and the Beast’ to make Disney history with first openly gay character
-
‘Beauty and the Beast’ nabs $350 million worldwide
-
Bush twins write heartfelt letter to Obama sisters
-
Federal judge blocks new travel ban; Trump calls it ‘judicial overreach’
-
At the Movies: ‘The Space Between Us’
-
-
Emma Morano, world’s oldest person, dies at age 117
-
At the Movies: Anticipating April
-
At the Movies: ‘The Great Wall’
-
At the Movies: ‘Going in Style’
-
At the Movies: ‘Beauty and the Beast’
-
-
At the Movies: ‘Born in China’
-
At the Movies: ‘Kong: Skull Island’
-
At the Movies: ‘The Fate of the Furious’