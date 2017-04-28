Jazz stars talk home crowd impact ahead of Game 6 in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Jazz will carry a 3-2 lead into Game 6 in Salt Lake City Friday, giving them the chance to clinch the series in front of the hometown crowd.

Fox 13 Sports' Jeff Rhineer has covered each game of the match-up with the Clippers. He says the fans in Salt Lake City are definitely louder than the crowd in Los Angeles, and Gordon Hayward agreed the hometown fans play a big role.

"It's special, especially being here through all the rebuilding that we had, having them stay loyal to us and still support us," Hayward said. "And it's pretty cool now that, you know, the arena is electric when we play. The fans give us a huge boost of energy. We're gonna need them tonight for sure, and it'll be fun, it'll be a great atmosphere."

Joe Johnson has had his share of last-second heroics in the series, and he also noted the contribution from the crowd.

"You know they've embraced us, man, it's been fun," he said. "It's been a great experience... They definitely have been a sixth man for us, and we're gonna need them tonight."

If the Jazz manage to finish off the Clippers, they will advance to the Western Conference semifinals to take on the Golden State Warriors. If not, they will face the Clippers in a Game 7. Either way, the Jazz will play next on Sunday.