Bountiful police arrest man accused in series of sexual assaults

Posted 1:01 pm, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 01:03PM, April 28, 2017

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful police have arrested a suspect in three separate sexual battery cases.

Mugshot: Victor Chavez

Victor Chavez, 31, faces three counts of sexual battery in connection with an investigation into three incidents that allegedly occurred at businesses along Bountiful’s 500 S corridor.

Bountiful police said the incidents occurred between April 9 and April 12. In each case, police said, the suspect grabbed the buttocks of a female.

Police have requested other groping victims and witnesses to contact them at 801-298-6000.

In addition to the sexual battery charges, Chavez faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

Surveillance video: