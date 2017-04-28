Bountiful police arrest man accused in series of sexual assaults

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful police have arrested a suspect in three separate sexual battery cases.

Victor Chavez, 31, faces three counts of sexual battery in connection with an investigation into three incidents that allegedly occurred at businesses along Bountiful’s 500 S corridor.

Bountiful police said the incidents occurred between April 9 and April 12. In each case, police said, the suspect grabbed the buttocks of a female.

Police have requested other groping victims and witnesses to contact them at 801-298-6000.

In addition to the sexual battery charges, Chavez faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

Surveillance video: