Wound Care — How specialized medical treatment can improve healing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wound healing is a natural part of life. For most people, wounds can heal on their own without medical treatment. However, in complex, hard-to-heal wounds, specialized treatment may be necessary. At the Hyperbaric & Wound Center at Jordan Valley Medical Center, trained specialists follow a multidisciplinary and personalized approach to complicated wound healing.

Wound Care Treatments

Debridement

Bioengineered human tissue grafting

Non-invasive vascular evaluation and limb/surgical site vascular mapping

Compression therapy

Negative pressure wound healing

IV antibiotic therapy

Wound prevention counseling

Nutritional counseling

Family and caregiver support

What is hyperbaric oxygen therapy?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy increases the amount of oxygen the blood can carry. The increase in blood oxygen temporarily restores normal levels of blood gases and tissue function, which promotes tissue repair and helps the body fight infections.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy can be used to treat a variety of conditions including:

Arterial gas embolism (bubbles of air in blood vessels)