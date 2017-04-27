Utah Adventure: Yuba State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many Utahns have driven by Yuba State Park hundreds of times, and may not have even noticed. The park is located right off of I-15 in South/Central Utah which makes it perfect for day trips and weekend getaways.

Outdoor recreation opportunities at Yuba State Park are plentiful:

• Petroglyph Hikes

• The large body of water

- On-site rentals

- Fishing

- One of the two Utah State Parks with zip lines

Accommodations options:

• Hookup RV sites

• Traditional Tent Sites

• Primitive sites on the Beach

• Cabins: they book up quickly so reserve them early

For more info go here.