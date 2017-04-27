Utah Adventure: Yuba State Park

Many Utahns have driven by Yuba State Park hundreds of times, and may not have even noticed. The park is located right off of I-15 in South/Central Utah which makes it perfect for day trips and weekend getaways.
Outdoor recreation opportunities at Yuba State Park are plentiful:
• Petroglyph Hikes
• The large body of water
- On-site rentals
- Fishing
- One of the two Utah State Parks with zip lines
Accommodations options:
• Hookup RV sites
• Traditional Tent Sites
• Primitive sites on the Beach
• Cabins: they book up quickly so reserve them early
