Tips for safer off-road vehicle (ORV) riding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the weather gets warmer, more people are participating in outdoor sports and activities, including going outside to ride off-road vehicles (ORV). Although this is a common pastime, ORVs can be dangerous if proper safety measures aren’t followed.

Tips for ORV safety

Always wear protective gear, including a helmet, goggles, long-sleeve shirt, gloves, pants, and boots that sit above the ankle

Anyone operating an ORV should be certified (certification is mandatory by law)

Be a responsible ORV rider: Always be aware of your surroundings and other riders

Don’t push beyond your skill level

Never ride on paved roads

Supervise riders younger than 16

Why helmet safety is so important

Crashes on off-road vehicles do happen and the severity of the injuries from a crash is hard to predict. Helmets that are specifically built for motorcycle use include an outer shell, an impact-absorbing liner, comfort padding, and a sturdy chin strap. All of these components are key to protecting your head during a crash.

Factors to consider when buying a helmet for ORV use

Make sure the helmet is DOT-compliant

Get the right fit

New helmets usually fit tighter

Follow manufacturer’s care instructions for helmet

Replace helmet after a crash or after every few years without damage

The Utah DNR offers online off-road vehicle certification courses. Utah law requires that kids ages 8 to 15 complete this course before operating an ORV.