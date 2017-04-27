Copper Kitchen in Holladay, is a unique dining experience utilizing a cherry and apple wood burning grill for extraordinary and complex flavors within the seasonally driven menu. An open kitchen concept and a lively environment provide guests with an unforgettable experience. Copper Kitchen is committed to finding the best locally and regionally sourced ingredients, as well as highlighting new items and chef discoveries. New American Cuisine with Spanish, Italian and Argentinean influences, a full cocktail and wine list in the friendly neighborhood feel of Holladay make Copper Kitchen a must hit Utah dining destination.
Taste Utah — Let’s Lunch at Copper Kitchen
-
Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Lamb’s Grill
-
Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Porcupine Pub and Grille
-
Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Veneto
-
Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
-
Crews fight duplex fire in Holladay
-
-
Utah woman picks up national garbage truck driver of the year award
-
Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Melty Way
-
Rocky Mountain Power offers $5,000 reward for info on copper theft
-
Taste for the Space
-
Holladay residents gather to hear update on plans for Cottonwood Mall site
-
-
Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Pizza Nono
-
The local cooking competition where YOU get to be the judge!
-
Service restored after power outage impacts thousands in Salt Lake County