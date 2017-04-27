Taste Utah — Let’s Lunch at Copper Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Copper Kitchen in Holladay, is a unique dining experience utilizing a cherry and apple wood burning grill for extraordinary and complex flavors within the seasonally driven menu. An open kitchen concept and a lively environment provide guests with an unforgettable experience. Copper Kitchen is committed to finding the best locally and regionally sourced ingredients, as well as highlighting new items and chef discoveries. New American Cuisine with Spanish, Italian and Argentinean influences, a full cocktail and wine list in the friendly neighborhood feel of Holladay make Copper Kitchen a must hit Utah dining destination.