Scattered snow showers possible on valley floor through Friday

Scattered snow showers will develop overnight and into Friday morning across the Wasatch Front.

Areas from the Salt Lake Valley north to the Utah/Idaho border will see the most snow.

The National Weather Service said to expect occasional light accumulation on roads, especially bench areas.

Areas receiving heavier snow may see a quick 1-to-2 inches in elevated surfaces.

Locally higher accumulations are possible south and east of the Great Salt Lake.

It's still spring in Utah, snow showers are possible to valley floors tonight, light accumulations poss, especially east/south of GSL #utwx pic.twitter.com/6rLnoACw0A — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 27, 2017

In southern Utah, strong winds will be the main issue.

Gusts will develop near canyon mouths in Washington County Thursday night into Friday.

Winds could redevelop Friday night into Saturday.

Drivers should expect strong crosswinds on any east-west routes in these areas.