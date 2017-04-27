× Sandy Police investigating alleged sexual assault at local park

SANDY, Utah — Police in Sandy are investigating an alleged sexual assault after a woman said an armed man got into her vehicle and forced her to drive to a park before assaulting her.

According to a press release from the Sandy Police Department released Thursday, the alleged assault occurred late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

A woman told police that a male suspect entered her vehicle while wielding some type of bladed object. He then allegedly forced her to drive to a park in Sandy, where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect fled on foot when a vehicle pulled into a park where the alleged assault was occurring. The woman did not call 911 but instead drove herself to a hospital. Police state she was not seriously injured.

Detectives interviewed the woman Thursday and are gathering evidence, and the press release states “there are still unanswered questions regarding these allegations which Detective are looking to find out.”

Police say there have been no reports of similar crimes in the area.

The alleged suspect is described as a Caucasian male who stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and who is believed to be between the ages of 35 and 45 years old. He weighs about 200 pounds and has a slim build with brown to dark hair, thin lips, a thin mustache, a long thin nose, and a deep voice.

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt with the word “Arc” on the left breast in red block letters, an all black zip-up hoodie and cloth gloves. He has a mole or scab on his left cheek, and he has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm that goes from elbow to wrist.

Police told Fox 13 News they are still gathering information in the case, and they did not have a specific address at this time for the location of the alleged assault. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.