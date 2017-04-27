New efforts to prevent Utahns from dying of opioid overdoses

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Health and Utah Pharmacy Association are strongly encouraging Utahns to talk to their pharmacists about the dangers of prescription opioids and the use of naloxone.

The Utah Dept. of Health said from 2002 to 2015, there was a 29.4 percent increase in the rate of prescription opioids dispensed, equating to nine opioid prescriptions for every 10 Utahns.

Officials said each month 24 people in Utah, residents and non-residents, die from prescription opioid overdoses.

To help keep Utahns alive, health experts are urging residents to understand the risks of prescription opioids and how naloxone can save lives.

