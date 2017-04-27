Hand Injuries—Splints as a treatment Option

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pain, stiffness, and discomfort in the wrists can be debilitating and a cause for concern. Many times, serious wrist conditions are the result of underlying health conditions combined with repetitive hand and wrist movement. However, with appropriate treatment, these wrist conditions can be manageable.

What is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is a condition caused by the compression of the median nerve in your wrist. This nerve and several tendons run through a small space in the wrist called the carpal tunnel. When the median nerve becomes compressed, you can experience a variety of symptoms that can become quite bothersome.

Symptoms of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Numbness

Tingling

Pain

Hand weakness

Tendonitis in the wrist may present similar symptoms as carpal tunnel syndrome. Tendonitis involves the inflammation of a tendon from repetitive movements.

Treatment Options

In mild cases of carpal tunnel syndrome and tendonitis in the wrist, at-home care can usually treat your symptoms. Surgery is a treatment option for carpal tunnel syndrome, but is only used when symptoms are severe and prohibit you from performing everyday tasks.

Wearing a splint

Rest wrist between activity

Avoid activities that cause symptoms

Ice the area

NSAID medication

Special Offer: To have Brittney Burt create a splint for you, please call 801-350-4593.