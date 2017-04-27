Denver Broncos take Garett Bolles of Utah with 20th pick in NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Garett Bolles is headed for the NFL after being taken during the first round of the Draft Thursday night.

The Denver Broncos selected Bolles as the 20th pick overall Thursday.

Bolles got his start playing at Snow College and was a two-time all conference pick. He earned national junior college All-American honors as a sophomore.

According to his draft profile on NFL.com, the top junior college prospect in the country chose to remain near home and attended University of Utah–where he earned first-team All Pac-12 recognition.

The 6’5″ offensive tackle weighs in at 297 pounds.

Utah Football and The Muss both tweeted out their congratulations after the selection.