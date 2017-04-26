Warrant issued for former massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client in SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake City Police said Wednesday afternoon they were waiting for a massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting a client at a massage school to turn himself in.

They said a judge signed off on a $100,000 felony arrest warrant for Nevin Timothy Sheehan Wednesday morning. That stems back to an incident reported at Healing Mountain Massage School last July.

Police said he agreed to turn himself in by Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, a woman went in for a 90 minute massage, given by Sheehan--an employee and licensed massage therapist.

The woman later told police that the massage seemed normal, until Sheehan started massaging her inner thigh.

"The allegations were just that during the massage, the female victim was inappropriately touched in a sexual way," said Salt Lake City Police Detective Robert Ungricht.

Documents state that the woman said Sheehan touched her more than once during that massage, with the last time being the most intrusive.

She told Sheehan, "no," according to documents, and that Sheehan stopped, saying, "sorry."

Prosecutors filed a charge of object rape.

"That's the real disturbing thing about this, is this is an individual who is a licensed masseuse," Det. Ungricht said.

Healing Mountain Massage School confirmed Wednesday that Sheehan is no longer employed by them after this case came to light.

Acting President Jesse Nikola issued this statement: