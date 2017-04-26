Ticket prices for Jazz vs Clippers climb ahead of anticipated sellout in SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- If you're looking to score seats to Friday’s Game 6 between the Jazz and the Clippers, you better act fast.

"Certainly will be a sellout, this will be our third sellout of the playoff and our 30th sellout this season," said Frank Zang, a Utah Jazz Spokesman. "Tickets are available, but only in limited quantities."

UtahJazz.com is the official sales site for the team. As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest seat available was for $249 in the lower bowl.

How much would you be willing to spend to go to the game?

“Three hundred dollars,” said Austin Mueller, a life long fan.

Flashseats.com is the official secondary sales site for the Utah Jazz. Upper bowl seats on Wednesday were selling for as little as $90. On StubHub.com, another popular ticket resale site, the cheapest seats were $95.

“We always caution people and issue a fraud alert when you have high-profile events, such as an NBA playoff game," Zang said.

If you do buy a bogus ticket, you’re out of luck. The Jazz cannot honor it or give you a refund.