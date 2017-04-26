The DABC’s signs for Utah restaurants and bars are getting changed by the Internet

SALT LAKE CITY — Since FOX 13 first reported that Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission approved new signs that will be displayed at every Utah restaurant and bar, they’ve been mocked online.

The signs, part of an omnibus liquor bill that passed in the Utah State Legislature, must be 8 1/2 x 11 inches and displayed in a “conspicuous” location near the front entrance. They must designate whether, in fact, you are entering a bar or a restaurant.

The Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association told FOX 13 they agreed to the signs, in exchange for being able to tear down Zion Curtains (those walls that keep you from seeing drinks being made).

But aside from the language on the signs, the law is silent on what they look like — or what font you can use. On Twitter, that spawned jokes about “Comic Sans” and “Wingdings” and what else the signs could say.

We’ve collected some of the ones posted recently. Yes, Comic Sans is back:

That brought up Papyrus:

Of course, people took an opportunity to mock the DABC and Utah liquor laws in general:

OK, so here's another contender for the new DABC signs for restaurants sent in to me… #utpol pic.twitter.com/RNoP14Cgs6 — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) April 25, 2017

This guy even suggested T-shirts:

hey #UTPOL and #DABC, I fixed your sign for you. Might as well come out and say what you want to say. pic.twitter.com/BRzyQFduB9 — Dick Clark (@TheSpartanLives) April 26, 2017

I know I'm late to the party @BenWinslow , but one of my friends made this. https://t.co/BMmqFn6k7H—

Geek Therapist (@GTPodcast_Aaron) April 26, 2017

Here was another contender sent in to me. Something tells me the DABC won't let this fly… #utpol pic.twitter.com/pyI1F8lsXu — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) April 26, 2017

@BenWinslow I got confused this morning, so I made this sign. pic.twitter.com/ADEQ4YZ5Jc — Jason Randall (@supjasonrandall) April 26, 2017