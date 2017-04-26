Salt Lake City seeks public feedback on plans for parks, open spaces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake City is taking a good look at its entire parks and public lands system, and what can be done to improve it.

Up until now, the city said it hasn't done such a huge study on parks and open space.

Wednesday night, the city asked for public input at an open house as it works on developing a parks master plan and comes up with projects.

"Asking them what they currently use in their parks and open spaces, what do they like, what do they think is working well, and what isn't working well for them," said Nancy Monteith, landscape architect and park planner for Salt Lake City Parks and Public Lands.

Glendale resident Amy O'Connor was happy to give feedback.

"I spend a lot of time on the Jordan River, on the parkway; I paddle a little in the kayak," she said.

O'Connor said she enjoys watching the birds and ducks and relaxing amid the quiet of nature. With that in mind, she pointed out what she thinks could be improved.

"The wetlands, that I would just love to see more of," she said.

Dorothy Owen, who lives in Westpointe, said her community is lucky to sit on the Jordan River, and she also had ideas for the city.

"We need to be doing things to really make the river more accessible to people, we need to protect it better, we need to bring it back to a more natural state," she said.

Monteith said they'll take the feedback they receive and incorporate it with a city-wide assessment they're conducting.

She said it's the first assessment of its kind for Salt Lake City's open space. They sectioned off the city into specific areas, and will identify needs in each area.

They'll look at each of the 126 parks.

"Do we have enough parks space in the right place?" Monteith said, of what they'll be asking themselves. "One of the things that we'd like to do is make sure every resident is within half a mile of a park space."

The study will lead to real projects, she said.

"That's going to help us come up with a plan for what do we prioritize for funding requests and projects," Monteith explained.

Salt Lake City Parks and Public Lands is hosting a second public open house on Thursday, April 27 at the Forest Dale Golf Course Clubhouse (2375 S 900 E) from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Residents can also give input through an online survey, click here for details.