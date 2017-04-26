× Rep. Jason Chaffetz to take time off for foot surgery, 3-4 weeks of recovery

SALT LAKE CITY — One week after revealing he will not seek re-election, Congressman Jason Chaffetz announced he will be taking some time off from his work in Washington to undergo foot surgery and recover.

Chaffetz announced the news via Instagram, posting a photo of an X-ray showing some of the hardware surgically implanted in his foot nearly 12 years ago.

The repair required 14 screws and a metal plate.

“Yes, I wish I could say I was cliff diving in Mexico but the truth is a I fell off a ladder while repairing something in my garage,” Chaffetz wrote.

Chaffetz says doctors at the University of Utah have recommended immediate surgery to remove the hardware due to the risk of infection. He said his recovery is expected to take three to four weeks.

“I am sorry to miss the important work we are doing in Washington,” Chaffetz wrote. “This is not an opportune time to be away but medical emergencies are never convenient. I appreciate my constituent’s patience and understanding as I take time to recover.”