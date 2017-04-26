Odd vegetables you should try + 2 healthy recipes

Dietitian Jaqueline Neid-Avila with USU Extension shares some fun and unique vegetables you should try.

  • Bok Choy
  • Fennel
  • Colored Beets
  • Chard

Roasted Fennel(Anise) with Parmesan

4 tbsp olive oil
4 fennel bulbs, cut vertically 1/3 inch thick slices, fronds reserved.
Salt and ground pepper to taste
1/3 cup parmesan

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Lightly oil bottom of a 13x9 glass baking dish. Arrange fennel in the dish. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then with Parmesan. Drizzle with oil. Bake until golden brown, about 45 minutes. Chop enough fennel fronds to equal 2 tsp, then sprinkle over the roasted fennel and serve.

Massaged Kale Salad

2 bunches of kale
½ C Parmesan Cheese
1/3 C olive oil
¼ C lemon juice
3 garlic cloves, minced
½ tsp pepper
¼ tsp salt

Strip leaves from the stems (discard stems). Wash and dry the leaves. Tear the leaves into small pieces and place in a large bowl. Add parmesan, oil, lemon juice, garlic, pepper, and salt. With clean hands, firmly massage and crush the greens to work in the flavoring. Stop when the volume of greens is reduced by about half. The greens should look darker and somewhat shiny. Taste and adjust seasoning with more parmesan, lemon juice, garlic, and/or pepper. To avoid mess massage in a Ziploc bag!

