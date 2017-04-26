Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments in crosshairs as Trump signs executive order

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump signed an executive order on the Antiquities Act that starts a review process of America’s national monuments going back 20 years.

It’s an order that will likely affect two of Utah’s national monuments: Grand Staircase-Escalante and the newly created Bears Ears, which has been a flash point for controversy over the Antiquities Act. The order may not rescind the monuments entirely, but could shrink their boundaries or open them up for development or further use than what’s currently allowed.

Flanked by Utah Governor Gary Herbert and members of the state’s congressional delegation, President Trump signed the order. He criticized his predecessor, President Barack Obama, for his use of the Antiquities Act.

“Altogether, the previous administration bypassed the states to place under protection 265 million acres. That’s a lot of land!” President Trump said. “Think of it, 265 million acres of land and water under federal control, through the abuse of the monuments designation.”

In his remarks, the president made specific mention of Bears Ears National Monument.

“I hear it’s beautiful!” he quipped. “Over the profound objection of the citizens of Utah, the Antiquities Act does not give the federal government the power to lock up millions of acres of land and water and it’s time we ended this abusive practice.”

The order directs Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to conduct a review of national monuments going back to President Bill Clinton’s designation of southern Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in 1996. More than 20 years later, that executive order still has many in the state fuming.

President Obama’s designation of Bears Ears sparked protests, and the Utah State Legislature passed a resolution calling on President Trump to rescind it. Secretary Zinke acknowledged in a briefing with reporters the president’s ability to rescind a monument is “untested” and would likely face a legal challenge from environmental groups.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as details become available…