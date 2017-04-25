Young Utah Jazz fan sends ‘get well soon’ package to Gordon Hayward FTW

SALT LAKE CITY – A boy’s “get well soon” care package he gave to a Utah Jazz player is getting national attention.

Gordon Hayward played only nine minutes of Game 4 against the Clippers Sunday due to food poisoning.

But he’s expected to play in Tuesday’s game, possibly thanks in part to “Jackson F.”

This tweeted picture shows the note Jackson left along side a pack of Gatorade.

Robyn just posted this on Instagram. Who else wants to hug this kid? pic.twitter.com/0l43KvaTOJ — Angie Treasure (@snark_tank) April 24, 2017

The note reads:

I’m sorry you’re not feeling good, and I hope these gatorades will help. I was going to bring you cookies but I thought you wouldn’t want those because you need to stay in shape. You balled out game 3 and I hope you can do the same in game 5. Best of Luck!! Go Jazz! – Jackson F.