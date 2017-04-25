Utah man accused of raping 17-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- Charges have been filed against a Utah man after he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl last summer.

James Durham, 34, is being charged with 18 counts of Second-Degree Felony Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Second-Degree Felony Enticing a minor, one count of Second-Degree Felony Forcible Sexual Abuse and one count of First-Degree Felony Rape.

According to Weber County Police, Durham had repeatedly asked the girl for intimate pictures, but she always declined.

Police said one day the girl was helping Durham clean his yard and throughout the day he gave her alcoholic drinks. As the girl drank, Durham continued to ask for photos, but she again said, "no," police continued.

When they were in his basement, Durham continued to give the girl alcohol and at one point the child drank enough alcohol to feel "extremely intoxicated and dizzy," police said, so she wanted to go home. Durham, however, moved closer to her and rubbed her legs and arms and then began undressing her, according to police.

The girl said she was nervous, but Durham told her not to be nervous and then digitally penetrated her vagina, police continued, he asked her if she was comfortable, but she said nothing.

Police said she "freaked out," but didn't have her phone, and then Durham allegedly raped her.

The girl said after Durham finished he said, "You can't tell your mom about this, this is a secret. This is between me and you and if you tell her, I'll go to jail and things won't be good between you guys cause I'm the rock. I'm the one that holds you guys together so if you do that to me, it'll mess everything up," according to police.

When questioned, Durham admitted to asking for photos from the girl, but denied ever having had sex with her, police said.

According to police, Durham said he had provided marijuana and alcohol to minors, but he can't remember if he ever gave the 17-year-old alcohol, but said, "it was possible."

Police said Durham gave permission for his phone to be downloaded by the RTCC and on March 30, 2017, Trina Gerry of Ogden PD said she found 35 photos of nude women that appeared to be under 18 in various sexually graphic or explicit photos either unclothed or partially clothed underage girls. Of the 35 photos, 18 were sexually graphic pictures of the 17-year-old girl.