AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death below Timpanogos Cave Tuesday.

Utah County Sgt. Spencer Cannon said deputies were called to an area on SR-92 in American Fork Canyon.

Cannon said SR-92 is closed at the entrance to American Fork Canyon while authorities investigate.

No other information has been confirmed at this time.

