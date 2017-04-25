Recipe: Caprese Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Todd Leonard from Utah Valley University's Culinary Arts Institute showed us how to make a caprese salad with balsamic vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

Recipe By :Chef Todd Leonard CEC

Serving Size : 12

6 large Heirloom or Steak tomatoes

4 large Buffalo mozzarella balls or 2-3 logs

8 cloves Garlic

2 ounces Fresh basil

1 cup Balsamic vinaigrette

1 cup Radish sprouts - or micro greens

1 tablespoon Mozzarella cheese

Slice the garlic into chips, and lightly toast until golden brown in a skillet with a little oil. Saute then put in the oven.

Make balsamic vinaigrette and place in cooler. A squeeze bottle would be the best idea.

Slice the mozzarella as thin as possible without breaking it up.

Slice the tomatoes a little thicker than the mozzarella, about 1/4 inch thick.

Cut the basil chiffonade by rolling the leafs up on top of each other and cutting very thin shreds.

To assemble the salad first season the tomatoes with the pit seasoning then layer the tomatoes with mozzarella alternating them on a platter. Sprinkle the garlic chips and basil on top of the tomatoes and mozzarella. Drizzle with the balsamic vinaigrette and sprouts.