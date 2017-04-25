FDA warns of false calms by Utah-based company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah - If you've ever been to a Real Salt Lake soccer match before, you've likely noticed the name on the front of the jersey. That's because the name is LifeVantage, a team sponsor, and not the name of the team.

Recently, LifeVantage's name can also be found in a warning letter sent out by the Food Drug Administration. The FDA says LifeVantage has an unproven description for one of the main products on the company's website. The product is called Protandum NRF2, and the FDA says the product claims to do many things, including preventing cancer.

In the warning letter, the FDA gave LifeVantage 15 days to change its product's description, but cancer patient advocates are less than thrilled that the company listed it in the first place.

"I think it's irresponsible," said Jackie McKay, a spokesperson who works for 'Giving Grinch,' an organization which helps provide funds and support to patients and families who are burdened with the costs of cancer treatment.

"You see this ad that says it's going to cure cancer, and of course they're going to try it," McKay added of cancer patients. She notes that some patients don't want to do chemotherapy and opt to look elsewhere for help.

"Lots of people are in a desperate situation, and they’re like I’ll do anything it takes to cure my myself or child of cancer," said McKay.

FOX13 reached out to both LifeVantage and Real Salt Lake Tuesday but did not hear back.