Before and after photos that prove a little organization goes a long way!

Professional organizer Harmony Seiter shared some simple organizing tips with us.

1) Correlate Your Car: To organize your car set it up into activity zones according to what you use most frequently.

2) Systemize Snacks: Keeping separate bins in your pantry and fridge with go-to snacks makes it easy for kids to pack their own lunches or grab an after-school snack without getting into the food that you need for something else. Great for working moms, moms on the go, and kids busy extra-curricular schedules.

3) Color-Coded Kids Library: Convince preschoolers to put their books away by creating a color-coded system. It's a fun project to work on together on a rainy day, reinforces colors for younger kids, develops a system they can maintain on their own, and you'll love the way it looks.

For more tips and tricks go to www.harmonyorganized.com or email Harmony at: info@harmonyorganized.com.