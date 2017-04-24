USDA encourages public to ‘adopt-a-beach’

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Ranger District of the USDA is asking the public to adopt a beach in its 2nd Annual “Adopt-a-Beach” program in an effort to preserve Utah lands.

The program centered around Pineview Reservoir and the Causey Dam for anyone who may be interested in enhancing the shorelines, as well as keeping adjacent areas clean and free of debris.

Clean-up kits will be given to registered volunteers, officials said.

To sign up and get involved for either Pineview Reservoir or Causey Dam, contact Lisa Thompson, volunteer and partnership coordinator, Ogden Ranger District, 801-625-5850.