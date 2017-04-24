× Sorry naps, ‘Human charger’ claims to recharge you in minutes

Who needs naps when you can now “recharge” yourself in minutes?

A new therapy device appropriately called the “HumanCharger” can help.

Here’s how it works. It directs light into earbuds that claims to hit photo-sensitive areas of your brain.

It’s all done through your ear canals.

The creators say the device will increase your energy, improve your mood and decrease jet lag.

They say it only takes 12 minutes of “charging” per day.

It will cost you $219 online here.