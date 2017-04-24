× Police: man has stuff stolen from Gold’s Gym locker, stops thief

LAYTON, Utah — Three men and one woman were taken in for questioning after one man’s things were stolen from his gym locker on Monday evening.

A man was at a Gold’s Gym at 18 North Fort Lane in Layton when he noticed things from his locker were taken out, police said, when the man confronted the possible thief a physical altercation broke out.

According to police, the suspect pulled a knife out on the man so a bystander took out his concealed gun and had it on the suspect. Police said the man with the gun believed the suspect was harming the victim.

Police took four people, all in their mid-20’s, including the suspect’s girlfriend, for questioning but released the man with the gun after he told them his side of the story.

Officials said the man’s locker items were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

According to police, the man who stole the items from the locker will most likely be booked in for aggravated robbery.

