Woman drowns after rescuing dogs in Parleys Creek

MILLCREEK, Utah — A woman drowned in Parleys Creek Sunday after she went into the water to rescue her dogs.

The drowning occurred at Tanner Park, 2760 Heritage Way, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 6:15 p.m.

Unified Police say the 58-year-old woman was with her husband and their dogs, and the animals went into the creek and got stuck. The woman was able to rescue the dogs before she was swept away.

Her husband tried to pull her from the water but was unable to do so. A good Samaritan got involved at that point and was able to bring the woman to shore.

Bystanders attempted to revive the woman, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene say the creek is very dangerous right now due to all of the runoff. They say anyone who brings dogs into the area should make sure their animals are on a leash.

The deceased has not yet been identified, but police say the woman and her husband are from the local area.

