Nearly 20 shots fired at SLC home, man injured, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in the hospital when an unknown person allegedly shot at a home twenty times early Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City police responded to a home at 911 North Sir Michael Drive around 3:11 a.m. after a car drove by the home and shot possibly twenty different times and injuring a man.

Police said the man is expected to fully recover and was getting the bullet removed later on Sunday.

According to police, gang detectives were called to the scene.

