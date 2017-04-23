3 Questions with Bob Evans: DA Sim Gill on immigration, police use of force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sim Gill immigrated to the United States from India with his family at the age of 10, and he went on to graduate from the University of Utah before being elected the Salt Lake County District Attorney in 2010.

Gill helped prosecute Elizabeth Smart's kidnapper and has not been afraid to rule some officer-involved shootings unjustified. The DA recently sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 Questions.

In light of the current atmosphere regarding immigration, how does that make you feel as an immigrant and a law enforcement officer? Back in 2012, Danielle Willard was shot and killed. West Valley City Police detectives were involved in that, and you ruled the shooting was not justified. That kind of highlighted the tensions between your office and some police agencies. How would you characterize that relationship now? Are you going to run for higher office at any point?

See the video below for the extended interview with Sim Gill: