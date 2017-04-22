Thousands race through downtown during Salt Lake City Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Running, cheering, and even some proposing, went on at the Salt Lake City Marathon Saturday.

The annual marathon has been growing every year, and this year about 7,000 athletes and 15,000 others came to enjoy the event.

“If you look around, I mean, it’s an amazing event, there’s so many people out here, you’ve got runners, bikers, skaters, people who aren’t participating but just want to be a part of the environment, you know, you can tell this is just a really important time for the community,” said Kelley Winn, manager of brand sponsorship and partnership marketing at Alaska Airlines.

The event was sponsored by Alaska Airlines but benefited many local Utah charities, including Huntsman Cancer Institute and Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

