Motorcyclist killed in crash in Saratoga Springs during annual fundraising ride

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries Saturday in a crash that occurred during an annual fundraising event.

Corporal Jason Ruch of the Saratoga Springs Police Department said the crash occurred just before noon on Redwood Road near mile marker 26.

Ruch said the group of motorcyclists were traveling southbound on Redwood Road when one of the riders attempted to pass an SUV that was pulling a trailer and had slowed down.

Ruch said the motorcyclist did not realize the SUV had slowed down due to another vehicle ahead of it, which was making a left turn into a driveway. The motorcyclist collided with that vehicle as it was turning left.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Ruch said the motorcyclist was part of a group participating in the Ride to Light Up Eureka, which is an annual fundraising ride.