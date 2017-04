Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- Big Budah visited "Comcast Cares Day" in Murray, one of 14 volunteer sites, on Saturday.

"Comcast Cares Day" is an opportunity for everyone to get together and celebrate Earth Day by planting, weeding and more!

The community is encouraged to help and attend. The event ends at noon, so be sure to sign up here and check out the Boys and Girls Club site here.