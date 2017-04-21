UVU opens crime scene investigation house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah — Forensic science students at Utah Valley University have a new place to conduct mock investigations and record their findings.

A crime scene investigation house opened Friday at 1138 S 400 W in Orem, near the university's main campus.

According to the university, the house replicates a standard residence in most ways, but the garage has been converted to an office space where instructors can monitor their students via cameras set up in each room of the house.

“The instructor doesn’t have to be there right on top of the students,” said Amie Houghton, assistant professor of forensic science at UVU, in a statement sent to FOX 13. “They can watch and even see if something is in someone’s hands.”

Both the interior and exterior of the house have been set up to replicate different types of crime scenes. Students will use the space to learn how to discover and handle different types of evidence collected in real-life crime scene investigations.

The house will also be used to train students on tactics for clearing a house to ensure "the bad guys" are no longer around, the statement said.

The house isn't just for student training. Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) will also use it for police cadets to learn how to execute search warrants.