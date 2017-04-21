Papa Murphy’s is Celebrating 4.25 with pizzas for $4.25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brad McDougal a Papa Murphy's franchise owner wants you to taste the love at 425º on 4.25. Papa Murphy's is all about fresh made pizzas hand crafted with premium ingredients that bring your family together through food people love. Go to any Utah Papa Murphy's on 4.25.17 and get a large signature pepperoni pizza for only $4.25. Limit 1 per customer. To find a Papa Murphy's near you just click here.

All Papa Murphy`s pizzas are custom-made with fresh toppings including:

o 100 percent all-natural, whole-milk mozzarella, cheddar and provolone cheeses

o Real meat toppings, with no fillers, including savory Canadian bacon and premium salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage and ground beef

o Fresh Roma tomatoes, whole mushrooms, green peppers and onions sliced and diced daily

o Pizza dough prepared daily using high protein wheat flour

6. Original Crust pizzas take between 12-18 minutes to bake in a 425 degree oven.

To see more of what Papa Muphy's has to offer, click here.