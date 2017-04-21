× Hurricane teacher facing charges for sex offenses involving teen student

HURRICANE, Utah – A teacher at Hurricane High School is facing several charges for sexual offenses involving a minor after he allegedly solicited nude photos from a teenage student and also touched her inappropriately.

According to the Hurricane City Police Department, 40-year-old Aaron Karl Esplin of Hurricane is facing charges of dealing harmful materials to a minor, sexual battery, and sex offense exploiting a minor—pornography.

According to a statement of probable cause, the principal of the school contacted police after another student told the principal about the inappropriate relationship between Esplin and a 17-year-old girl, who is one of Esplin’s students.

The student told police she was “having a relationship with the teacher” and had sent naked photographs of herself to Esplin via Snapchat. Police interviewed Esplin, who admitted to having a relationship with the student and to touching her inappropriately several times.

Esplin also told police he had encouraged the teen to send him the naked photos of herself, a request he made while he was her current teacher. Esplin turned his phone over to police, who located saved photos matching those found on the phone of the teen.

Esplin was arrested on the charges listed above.

Steve Dunham, Director of Communications for Washington County School District, said the school administration contacted police as soon as they were alerted to the alleged relationship on Thursday.

Dunham said Esplin is a special education teacher, a driver’s education instructor and a junior varsity baseball coach. Esplin has been put on administrative leave as a result of the allegations.

Hurricane City Police and school resource officers are handling the continuing investigation.