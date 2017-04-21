Hogle Zoo says newborn zebra loves to run, bond with mom

SALT LAKE CITY – While the nation may still be recovering from baby giraffe fever, Hogle Zoo is welcoming their own striped bundle of joy into the world and introducing her to the community.

Hogle Zoo announced the birth of a baby zebra, and the 87-pound animal is the first Hartmanns’ Mountain Zebra ever born at Hogle.

The baby, who has not yet been named, has been bonding with her mother, Zoey, since she arrived on April 11.

Mom and baby are expected to be out and about and available to the public between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the coming weeks, weather permitting.

According to the press release, “Keepers say that baby is doing great and has one speed: running!”

The baby is the first Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra to be born at Hogle Zoo, but zoo staff said there were Grevy’s Zebra born at the zoo during the ‘80s.

For more information about Hogle Zoo, visit their website.