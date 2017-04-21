In this week's edition of Booming Forward, Dave Nemeth takes a look at the efforts to find a cure for Alzheimer's disease.
Booming Forward: finding treatments for Alzheimer’s disease
-
Booming Forward: Hepatitis C, the silent disease
-
Booming Forward: Life hacks for senior citizens
-
Booming Forward: Pair of Park City restaurants thrive by sticking together
-
Booming Forward: A treatment for those with hand tremors
-
Booming Forward: Going for gold in her golden years
-
-
Local experts discuss new study on link between air pollution, dementia
-
Booming Forward: Top destinations for traveling seniors
-
Booming Forward: Finding a purpose in helping others
-
Booming Forward: Celebrating decades of dedication
-
Booming Forward: Meals on Wheels helps animals with Pets Plus program
-
-
Man who inspired ‘Catch Me If You Can’ talks fraud protection
-
2016 air pollution research shows serious consequences for Wasatch Front residents
-
Cosplayers, NCAA Tournament fans among crowds packing downtown SLC this weekend