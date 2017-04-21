Big Budah’s blog: Hitting the gym and cheering on the Jazz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What an incredibly busy week, with a full helping of working out now that my boy Sione Havili is back from vacation too.

He had us both working hard and added some new workouts to the regimen.

I am so glad I am on track to a full recovery and I can feel my body getting stronger. I would say I am going at about 80% of effort when it comes to utilizing and pushing with my abdominal muscles.

I look forward to cheering on the Utah Jazz this weekend, and hopefully when Monday rolls around we will be sitting at 3-1 in the series against the LA Clippers!