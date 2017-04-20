× Report: Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey accused of domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey has been accused of domestic violence by his former fiancee, according to a report by TMZ.

Withey’s accuser is Kennedy Summers, the report said, and law enforcement officials in California are looking into one alleged incident from 2016.

According to TMZ, no report was filed at the time of the alleged incident, but since Withey has traveled to Los Angeles for games against the LA Clippers, Summers feared for her safety and filed a report.

“We are aware of the media reports involving Jeff Withey. At this point, we are collecting information and will have no further comment until we have a better understanding of the situation,” a statement released Wednesday by the Utah Jazz said.

FOX 13 will bring you updates to this story as more information becomes available.