Recipe: Copycat Cafe Rio Chicken in the Instant Pot

Posted 3:11 pm, April 20, 2017, by

Blogger Karen Petersen shares one of her most popular Instant Pot recipes with us. You can get more from her here. 

Prep Time: 30 minutes
Cook Time: 17 minutes
Total Time: 47 minutes
Yield: Makes 15 servings

Ingredients
•2 1/2 lbs of boneless, skinless chicken breasts
•2 1/2 lbs of boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed of excess fat
•1 cup Italian dressing
•1 Tbsp chili powder
•1 Tbsp cumin
•1 Tbsp garlic powder
•1 tsp kosher salt

Instructions
1.Add all ingredients to the Instant Pot. Cover the pot and turn the valve to 'sealing.' Push manual and adjust the time to 17 minutes.
2.When the pressure cooker beeps let the pressure release naturally for 15 minutes and then remove the lid.
3.Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and shred and then add the chicken back into juices inside the Instant Pot. Stir and then serve the chicken. You may need to salt and pepper to taste.

Notes

I used my 6 quart Instant Potfor this recipe.

