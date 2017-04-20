× Parents regularly allowed 14-year-old to smoke marijuana, Spanish Fork police say

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The parents of a 14-year-old boy and another man were arrested earlier this week after Spanish Fork police said they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and guns in a home.

Edwin Lee Steward and Valerie Steward, both 37, face charges of child endangerment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested 35-year-old Wesley Morse Vivian on charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Spanish Fork police said they served a warrant at the Steward’s home Tuesday night after detectives investigated alleged drug activity at the home.

A statement from the police department said the search warrant yielded approximately two ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and four firearms.

According to the statement, the Stewards stated that they regularly allowed the boy to smoke marijuana, and that the boy was regularly exposed to drugs and paraphernalia in the home.

The charges of child endangerment and possession of a firearm by restricted person are third-degree felonies. The possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges are class B misdemeanors.