Organizers talk schedule, street closures ahead of Salt Lake City Marathon

SALT LAKE CITY -- Carter Livingston and Jen Nelson came to the Fox 13 News Studio Thursday to discuss the weekend of upcoming events for the 2017 Alaska Airlines Salt Lake City Marathon.

The events begin on Friday with Quality of Life Expo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Saturday features races from the Bike Tour to the Wheelchair and Hand Cycle races to the Half Marathon and 5K. Of course the headliner is the Marathon itself, and there are also events for children.

For a full list of Saturday's events and the schedule, click here.

This year runners can take TRAX to the starting location at University of Utah and then can ride TRAX home from the finish line, which is located near the city and county building.

Click here for an athlete guide, and click here to view details on road closures.