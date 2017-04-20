Mother daughter duo grow closer serving together at the Utah Food Bank

Jody and her mother Christine Jones volunteer at the Utah Food Bank a couple times a month. Jody began coming by herself on her lunch break and then enjoyed it so much she invited her mom to join her. Since then, they have loved their time serving in the community together. For more information on the Utah Food Bank, you can go here. 