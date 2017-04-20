× Man jailed in Davis County on sex offense charges involving martial arts student

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 20-year-old man has been booked into the Davis County Jail on sex offense charges involving a minor, and Clearfield police said the alleged victim met the suspect through his position as her martial arts instructor.

Damian Fullmer faces six counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of forcible sodomy of a child.

According to Clearfield police, Fullmer worked at Evolutionary Martial Arts in Syracuse.

Late Wednesday night, Roy detectives informed Clearfield police of a possible sex offense alleged to have occurred within Clearfield. That information, Clearfield police said, prompted an investigation and resulted in Fullmer’s arrest.

Clearfield police said there isn’t evidence to indicate that there are additional victims. Anyone who has information on this case or who suspects their child may have been victimized by Fullmer is asked to call the Clearfield City Police Department at 801-525-2806.