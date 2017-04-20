Free cuts for Utah fans willing to sport Jazz hairstyles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - No matter how you cut it, as long as it looks like Rudy Gobert or Gordon Hayward's hair, it's free!

The Utah Jazz announced that they've partnered up with two different barbershops in three locations to provide free haircuts.

"Got to get my Rudy Gobert," said an excited Matt Bang. "I've got to support my team in the playoffs!"

Bang was one of hundreds of fans to cash in on the offer Thursday.

"I haven't seen this many people in here since last summer," said Nico Johnson, barber at Joseph's Barbershop in South Salt Lake. "The most popular haircut we've had is the Gordon Hayward."

"Short, all around, and taper up!" demonstrated an excited Nathaniel Ruesch. Ruesch is a Jazz basketball fan, who brought his younger brother in to get a haircut too.

"My mom wanted me to tag along with him since my hair grows so fast," said Baden Ruesch.

He explains he's not as big of a Jazz fan as his brother: "This isn't a haircut I would normally get."

To complete the free haircut offer, the Jazz ask fans to take a photo of their haircut and add the hashtag #TakeNote to Instagram or Twitter.

The offer runs through Friday night and is available at the locations listed below:

Taylor Andrews Academy

West Jordan

9052 South 1510 West

West Jordan, UT 84088

(801) 748-2288

Hours: Thursday 9am–9pm, Friday 9am–4pm

Joseph Lucero Barbershop

South Salt Lake

2696 South 500 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

(801) 487-6430

Taylorsville

2530 West 4700 South #B7

Taylorsville, UT 84119

(801) 467-2815