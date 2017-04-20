Crews making improvements at dangerous intersection in downtown SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Improvements are underway at the 600 North and 800 West intersection in Salt Lake City.

The intersection is notoriously dangerous, and sometimes deadly. The most recent fatal accident here happened in February.

For two years, city workers talked about the project. Two months ago, the design was finalized and work began on April 10.

The city's engineering construction manager, Lani Eggersten-Goff, said the project costs lest than $120,000. The improvements include a new median (or refuge island), a red crosswalk, a button for pedestrians to push that will trigger flashing lights indicating traffic must yield, and built-out curbs.

“Any time you can physically stop cars and give pedestrians more time to get across, you’re going to have a better safety outcome," Eggertsen-Goff said.

More plans are in store for 900 West, with a major road overlay. At 700, 800 and 900 South, similar improvements will be made. Eggersten-Goff said these will likely begin in June or July and finish in August.

Concrete laborer Herbert Van Os said people drive fast through the 600 North intersection, despite it currently being an active work zone.

“They just barrel, coming right off the 6th North exit, and it’s a ramp coming down hill, so they’re gaining speed," he said. "I guess they’re supposed to yield, but they just barrel through.”

The work at 600 North and 800 West is anticipated to be finished by April 21st or April 24th, weather permitting. Crews are waiting on concrete to dry.