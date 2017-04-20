× Child in critical condition after being hit by car near elementary school in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition Thursday after an auto-pedestrian crash near an elementary school in Taylorsville.

Unified Police Department confirms the child is in critical condition after the crash, which occurred near John C Fremont Elementary School.

The school is located at 4249 South Atherton Drive. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 3:50 p.m.

The Granite School District said the 1st-grade student was hit after school ended. They also stated the child was alert after the accident and was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department said witnesses reported seeing the boy run out into the street, where he was hit by a southbound vehicle. He said the specific nature of the injuries are not clear, but the boy was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Lohrke said witness reports indicate the driver was not speeding and was traveling accordingly for the school zone.

Lohrke said when school lets out for the day there is a lot of activity, and they try to keep everyone safe through crossing guards and crosswalk lights. However, he said, unfortunately sometimes accidents like this one happen.

Police initially stated the victim is 10 years old, but officials later corrected the boy’s age to 7.

Fox 13 News has a crew at the scene and has reached out to police for more details. Watch Fox 13 News at 4 and 5 p.m. Thursday for updates on this developing story.