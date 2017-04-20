Buffalo Chicken Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 lb. chicken tenders, cut into bite size pieces

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1/4 cup hot sauce (i.e. Frank’s Hot Sauce)

2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

2 cups loosely packed baby spinach, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 large carrots, chopped or shredded

1 large tomato, chopped

1/2 red onion, chopped

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Ranch Dressing

1 cup mayo

1/2 cup sour cream

2 garlic cloves, grated

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped finely

1/4 teaspoon dried dill

1 tablespoon dried chives or 1 green onion, diced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Cook the chicken on all sides for 5-6 minutes or until cooked all the way through. Add the butter and hot sauce to the pan, coating the chicken. Cook for 1-2 minutes over medium heat.

In a large serving bowl, mix together the lettuce, spinach, celery, carrots, tomato, red onion, salt and pepper to taste. Add the blue cheese.

In a medium bowl or large mason jar, add all of the ingredients for the dressing. Mix or shake well. To serve, top salad with Buffalo chicken and desired amount of dressing. Serve immediately.

