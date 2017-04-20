Buffalo Chicken Salad

Posted 12:18 pm, April 20, 2017, by and

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 lb. chicken tenders, cut into bite size pieces

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1/4 cup hot sauce (i.e. Frank’s Hot Sauce)

2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

2 cups loosely packed baby spinach, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 large carrots, chopped or shredded

1 large tomato, chopped

1/2 red onion, chopped

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Ranch Dressing

1 cup mayo

1/2 cup sour cream

2 garlic cloves, grated

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped finely

1/4 teaspoon dried dill

1 tablespoon dried chives or 1 green onion, diced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Cook the chicken on all sides for 5-6 minutes or until cooked all the way through. Add the butter and hot sauce to the pan, coating the chicken. Cook for 1-2 minutes over medium heat.

In a large serving bowl, mix together the lettuce, spinach, celery, carrots, tomato, red onion, salt and pepper to taste. Add the blue cheese.

In a medium bowl or large mason jar, add all of the ingredients for the dressing. Mix or shake well. To serve, top salad with Buffalo chicken and desired amount of dressing. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Pieology

 

 

  • Recipes

    Fresh Tomato Soup

  • Recipes

    Grilled Orange Chicken and Rice

  • Recipes

    Chicken and Rice Soup

  • Recipes

    Chicken with Rainbow Vegetables

  • Recipes

    Greek Chicken Pasta

  • Recipes

    Ham, Broccoli, Cheese and Rice Skillet

  • The Place

    Recipe: Samosas 3 ways

  • Recipes

    Mini Turkey and Veggie Meatloaves

  • The Place

    Harmon’s Super Bowl recipes and $100 giveaway!

  • Recipes

    Shrimp Pasta with Lemon Butter Sauce

  • Recipes

    Chicken Meatballs with an Asian Sauce

  • Recipes

    Mexican Beef and Cheesy Pie

  • Recipes

    Sausage and Spinach Creamy Linguine